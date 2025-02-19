NFL insider picks 'reliable, consistent' Panthers star to get extended right now
The Carolina Panthers don't have a ton of franchise pieces right now. They have over 20 outgoing free agents and most of their core players are still on rookie deals. The only significant long-term extensions signed are for Derrick Brown and Chuba Hubbard.
That's not to say there aren't some candidates, though. The team has expressed a desire to re-sign Jaycee Horn before he hits free agency after the 2025 season. Pretty soon, others will be eligible as well. One NFL insider says there's one key player on the roster that should be extended right now, though.
NFL insider says Taylor Moton is an extension candidate
Taylor Moton is the unsung hero of the Carolina Panthers offensive line. Since he came into the league eight years ago, the right tackle position has not been problematic. Other spots on the line have had to be upgraded or replaced, but not his.
Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti says he's the best extension candidate the Panthers have now. "One of the league’s true Ironmen, Moton missed a game for the first time in his 8-year-career during the 2024 season," Ginnitti said. "Regardless, he’s been one of the most reliable, consistent offensive tackles in the game, and he enters a contract year in 2025 set to earn $17.5M. The 30-year-old carries a 3 year, $51M valuation in our system."
Moton is already fairly costly, but so would replacing a top right tackle that has done such a good job of keeping Bryce Young upright. The Panthers may restructure or extend Moton on a team-friendly deal to free up some cap space.
Ginnitti also mentioned two other possible extension candidates: the aforementioned Jaycee Horn and Jadeveon Clowney, a player often tabbed as a cut or trade candidate again to clear up some cap space.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to one of NFL’s best-kept secrets to fill big need
Carolina Panthers linked to 6-time Pro Bowler to upgrade WR corps
Breaking down the Carolina Panthers’ free agents into three tiers
NFL expert says Panthers obvious candidates to make huge move