Panthers can kiss another top free agent wide receiver goodbye
The Carolina Panthers should be in the market for a wide receiver. Their 2024 corps, virtually all of which is coming back for 2025, was pretty dismal. To further Bryce Young's development, the Panthers are all but assured of adding a wideout in the draft or free agency.
The Cincinnati Bengals plan to franchise tag Tee Higgins, which shifted the focus for all WR-needy teams to Chris Godwin. He's only a few years older than Higgins and clearly very talented. The connection to Carolina was evident, as Godwin played under current coach Dave Canales in 2023. Unfortunately, a recent development takes Godwin off the board, too.
Panthers will not be signing Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin would've made a ton of sense for the Panthers. He's younger than the Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allens of the free-agent class, and he would've been significantly cheaper than Tee Higgins due to age and injury recovery.
His connection with Dave Canales only added fuel to the fire. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay, and Godwin himself, has doused that flame almost in its entirety. Per reports, Godwin agreed to move the void date in his contract, thus helping the Buccaneers avoid dead cap. This also provides a renewed opportunity to sign a new contract.
Godwin is clearly doing this because he wants to return to the Buccaneers and he doesn't want it to be a huge financial burden. It's his desire to sign back, and the Bucs clearly want him. Even though a move isn't yet official, that virtually ensures he won't hit free agency.
The Panthers and anyone else who was pivoting after the Tee Higgins news will have to pivot once more. Unfortunately, there's a pretty big gap between Higgins and Godwin and the rest of the class, so there may be a renewed interest in wide receiver trades or draft prospects now.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers legend predicted to take college head coach job
Panthers could pursue star defender after his stunning release
Panthers named among best draft fits for 20-touchdown running back
NFL insider shares scoop on Panthers’ plans with their kicker