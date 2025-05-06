NFL insider raises key question about Bryce Young's weapons
After the draft, the Carolina Panthers' roster is pretty much set. They're unlikely to make too many significant moves between now and training camp and the preseason. This is the team they're rolling with. The draft answered a lot of questions, but one NFL insider has one pressing one yet to be answered.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wondered if the WR corps that Bryce Young is going to throw to this year is actually all that much better. "Is Bryce Young's receiving corps really that much better? The quarterback certainly looked more comfortable to close Year 2, which is hugely encouraging," he said. "But if it's a substantial leap we're expecting this time around, are we sure a rookie possession receiver is the secret ingredient? Remember, before Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers kind of tried this with Xavier Legette in 2024."
This is a fair point. While the value in the pick and the caliber of prospect has gotten stronger, this is not the first time the Panthers have tried to draft Young a top weapon. In his draft class, the Panthers spent a second-round pick on Jonathan Mingo, who's since been traded.
Then, in 2024, they traded back up into the first round and picked Xavier Legette, who didn't look like a future WR1 for most of last season. This time, they used the eighth pick on Tetairoa McMillan, who is the best prospect of the three and the highest selection. Those are the reasons for faith, but Benjamin's question hits the nail on the head.
Plus, other than that, the wide receiver room is the same. Hunter Renfrow is probably not making the roster. Jimmy Horn Jr. is going to be a return/gadget player most likely. It is still Legette, Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen, David Moore, and now McMillan. That's better, but is it good enough?
It is a little better at least, but that may not matter. Remember that Young excelled down the stretch with Coker, Thielen, and Legette missing some time. David Moore looked like a true wide receiver, which is high praise for Young. It's probably true that he can play without a dominant wide receiver to throw to, so this question may not even matter. But it is worth asking since Young is expected to take another big leap.