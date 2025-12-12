Carolina Panthers star Bryce Young is the best QB in the NFL at one vital thing

If you watch the Carolina Panthers, you might come away with the idea that QB Bryce Young is good at a lot of things, but he's not better than all of his peers at anything.

Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes can all claim that about some facet of the position, but not Young.

You would be wrong about that, though, at least according to the numbers. Sometimes, Panthers head coach Dave Canales inexplicably refuses to dial up deep shots for Young and his wide receivers, but when he does, they usually work.

In fact, they work more often than not because Young might just have the most accurate deep ball in football.

Bryce Young's deep ball is more accurate than anyone in the NFL

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Usually when charts like the one below pop up, they're not terribly kind to Bryce Young. Some advanced metrics don't like the Panthers QB, namely PFF grades.

However, in this instance, you'll find Young up in that right corner that speaks to incredible excellence. This chart in particular is about how efficient and accurate QBs are when throwing deep passes (20 or more air yards).

The Carolina Reaper pic.twitter.com/boYrZS8PNa — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) December 10, 2025

Young is right up there with the absolute best of the best. In fact, there's not a single QB with a better catchable percentage than Young on those throws. He's given his receivers a chance to make a play more than anyone else when throwing it deep.

He's over 60% in that regard, which is higher tha Jayden Daniels, who is right around 60%. Everyone else is below that threshold, so Young can stake his claim about the most accurate deep ball.

In terms of effiency, Young's also doing pretty well in terms of EPA per pass attempt. When he throws it deep, good things tend to happen. He doesn't have as much in this stat as Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold, and Drake Maye, but he exceeds everyone else.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

At least in this regard, few can rival Young. Some other areas of his game need work, but the Panthers have themselves a quarterback who can sling it down the field with the best of them.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Insider’s ‘nightmare scenario’ for the Panthers is a distinct possibility

Bryce Young breaks through to next tier in quarterback power rankings

Why Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard could have monster game vs. Saints