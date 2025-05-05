PFF hails Panthers for making five elite draft choices
The Carolina Panthers made eight selections in the NFL draft this year. The draft is about two things. First, it's about getting good players to help the team. Second, and sometimes more importantly, it's about the value. A first-round pick might end up being a good player, but if the value isn't there, it's not always the best pick.
Fortunately, according to PFF, the Panthers don't have to worry very much about that. They got an A+ for their overall draft, but five of their seven picks got a lot of praise. Based on the value of the players and where they were picked, it sure looks like Carolina aced it.
Only Jimmy Horn Jr., Trevor Etienne, and Mitchell Evans were considered reaches by PFF. Evans was barely a reach, as he was the 166th PFF prospect and was picked 163rd by Carolina. Etienne was, in the outlet's eyes, drafted 30 spots too high. Horn Jr. was off the board 21 picks too early, apparently.
Every other pick was excellent value. Tetairoa McMillan was picked eighth, but he was PFF's number four prospect. Nic Scourton was the 29th-best prospect, but he didn't get picked until 51 overall. Later, selecting Princely Umanmielen (50th prospect) at 77 was a huge steal.
Lathan Ransom fell 33 picks according to PFF, making him another huge grab for Dan Morgan and company. Cam'Ron Jackson was picked 10 spots later than expected, so that was another valuable pick for the team.
For the most part, they addressed all needs, too. They may have been able to avoid drafting a running back, but they entered needing an edge rusher, wide receiver, tight end, defensive lineman, and safety. They got all of that and more (including doubling down on edge rushers).
PFF said of the overall class, "Panthers general manager Dan Morgan approached the 2025 NFL Draft class with precision and calculated selections. Even with major needs on defense, Carolina was not afraid to take an impact receiver to amplify its offense in Round 1, only to follow up with numerous potentially impactful defenders on Days 2 and 3."
