Bryce Young disrespect continues as Panthers urged to consider QB move

It's very obvious that many people are still not sold on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles as Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Bryce Young silenced some of his critics during the second half of the 2024 NFL campaign, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the Carolina Panthers quarterback is completely out of the woods.

Young still has a whole lot left to prove, so much so that some are still wondering if the Panthers should consider making a move under center.

Take Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, for example, who feels that Carolina should already be looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft, which will likely have a deep quarterback class featuring Texas Longhorns phenom Arch Manning.

"In 2025, Young doing enough won't be good enough," Sobleski wrote. "He must look like a No. 1 overall pick capable of elevating the entire offense, and he'll get help with Carolina's offseason additions of Tetairoa McMillan, Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Mitchell Evans. If that's not the case, the Panthers should be looking to rectify a previous mistake and reinvest in the quarterback position."

Sobleski added that Carolina's second-half resurgence last season may have had more to do with Chuba Hubbard and the run game than Young's performance.

It should be noted, however, that Young's best showing came during the season finale when Hubbard was sidelined, as the 23-year-old went 25-for-34 with 251 yards, three passing touchdowns and a couple of rushing scores in an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Sobleski does have a point, though: Young has only had one half of a good season thus far in his NFL career, and it's important to remember that he was actually benched in favor of Andy Dalton in the early stages of the 2024 campaign.

If Young doesn't take a significant step forward next year, the Panthers may actually have to consider a drastic change at the quarterback position.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

