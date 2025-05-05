Mitchell Evans from Notre Dame gives Panthers 'NFL-ready' talent at tight end
Fifth-round draft picks are typically afterthoughts from the moment they are picked to the start of their rookie year.
Fans and analysts spend more time on the guys who heard their name called on day one and two, and rightfully so. Those picks have fewer question marks and are expected to be immediate impact players, but as we know, that’s not always the case. And sometimes those who are selected later in the draft can end up being some of the best players on your team.
One of those day-three guys who could turn out to be something is Carolina Panthers fifth-round draft pick Mitchell Evans, out of Notre Dame, who joins a young tight end room that features Ja’Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble.
Eric Galko of the Shrine Bowl believes he can make an impact early in his career.
"Panthers landed an NFL-ready, complete TE in Notre Dame’s Mitchell Evans. Tough, physical tight end who can win in-line and in space as a receiver. Should be able to step in and be a key part of the Panthers' TE room, with the ceiling to develop into an ideal complement piece to last year’s Panthers pick, JT Sanders."
During his time with the Fighting Irish, Evans logged 77 receptions for 903 yards and five scores. He won't be asked to shoulder a ton of responsibility right out of the gate, but don't be surprised that if at some point, Evans becomes the top option at the position.
