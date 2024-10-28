NFL insider says 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan likes Panthers WR Diontae Johnson
The Carolina Panthers will likely entertain the idea of trading Diontae Johnson. They swung the low-cost deal to add him to provide Bryce Young with a reliable weapon. He's been fairly reliable, but the offense hasn't been good and Johnson likely leaves in free agency. The Panthers can recoup something for him, and Ian Rapoport believes they should call the San Francisco 49ers.
"There are some options that make sense. Diontae Johnson is someone I know Kyle Shanahan likes."- Ian Rapoport
Ian Rapoport did maintain that he's not sure the 49ers even make a trade for a wide receiver. With Christian McCaffrey coming back in early November, the team may not need to make a big move. They reportedly like the wide receivers they have even in the wake of the Brandon Aiyuk injury.
Still, it's probable that Johnson is traded. It is possible that GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales like what he's done in Carolina, but the truth is, he's a free agent at season's end. Plenty of teams will be vying for his services, and he may leave the Panthers with nothing if they wait. They could get something like a fourth or even third-round pick if they move him now.
