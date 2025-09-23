NFL insider wonders if Carolina Panthers cost Michael Penix Jr. his job
The Carolina Panthers are celebrating after a shutout over Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons.
The Panthers defense, which ranked dead last in points allowed in 2024, made Penix look a little funny in the light in Week 3, prompting CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin to list the Falcons quarterback as one of his losers from the past week of NFL action.
"One week after a cool, if understated, performance in a prime-time rout of the Vikings, Penix crashed to Earth in what many viewed as a very winnable divisional clash with the Panthers," Benjamin wrote.
"His two picks were egregious; one went for a Carolina score, and the other just as well could have. Coach Raheem Morris was borderline defensive after the 30-0 dud, ruling out any chance of Kirk Cousins reclaiming the top job, but what if this continues and the Falcons lose out on another chance to seriously challenge the South?"
Panthers make Penix look rough
The shutout of Penix and the Falcons offense is a sign that the Panthers defense is turning a corner. It was easily the best performance of the Panthers defense since Dave Canales became the head coach and Carolina's first shutout as a franchise since 2020 when the team beat the Detroit Lions.
Part of the team's success on the defensive side of the ball comes from the rookies, including second-round pick Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M.
"I think that's just kind of who I am, you know, I practice hard. You know I work hard too, because I feel like that's where you get better, and that's how it translates," Scourton said via the team's website.
"Obviously, I mean it's just, it's a lot, the transition from the NFL to college is a lot, and I mean I'm just trying to keep those same habits and standards that I had in college that made me a good player, so I guess it's kind of always been me."
It's a long process for the defense, but the win against the Falcons certainly puts things in the right direction for the Panthers.
"I can say that, you know, generally for our young group, that they're taking the challenges the right way, they're taking coaching, and it's a trust factor thing," Canales said. "Trust level will continue to grow with these guys as they show us we can count on them to get in there and execute."
