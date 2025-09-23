All Panthers

NFL insider wonders if Carolina Panthers cost Michael Penix Jr. his job

The Carolina Panthers defense held Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons scoreless in Week 3.

Jeremy Brener

Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are celebrating after a shutout over Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers defense, which ranked dead last in points allowed in 2024, made Penix look a little funny in the light in Week 3, prompting CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin to list the Falcons quarterback as one of his losers from the past week of NFL action.

"One week after a cool, if understated, performance in a prime-time rout of the Vikings, Penix crashed to Earth in what many viewed as a very winnable divisional clash with the Panthers," Benjamin wrote.

"His two picks were egregious; one went for a Carolina score, and the other just as well could have. Coach Raheem Morris was borderline defensive after the 30-0 dud, ruling out any chance of Kirk Cousins reclaiming the top job, but what if this continues and the Falcons lose out on another chance to seriously challenge the South?"

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is hit as he passes the ball in the first quarter
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is hit as he passes the ball in the first quarter. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Panthers make Penix look rough

The shutout of Penix and the Falcons offense is a sign that the Panthers defense is turning a corner. It was easily the best performance of the Panthers defense since Dave Canales became the head coach and Carolina's first shutout as a franchise since 2020 when the team beat the Detroit Lions.

Part of the team's success on the defensive side of the ball comes from the rookies, including second-round pick Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M.

"I think that's just kind of who I am, you know, I practice hard. You know I work hard too, because I feel like that's where you get better, and that's how it translates," Scourton said via the team's website.

"Obviously, I mean it's just, it's a lot, the transition from the NFL to college is a lot, and I mean I'm just trying to keep those same habits and standards that I had in college that made me a good player, so I guess it's kind of always been me."

It's a long process for the defense, but the win against the Falcons certainly puts things in the right direction for the Panthers.

"I can say that, you know, generally for our young group, that they're taking the challenges the right way, they're taking coaching, and it's a trust factor thing," Canales said. "Trust level will continue to grow with these guys as they show us we can count on them to get in there and execute."

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales before the game at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

