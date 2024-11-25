NFL QB expert was wowed by this Bryce Young dime against Chiefs’ all-out blitz
Bryce Young had a standout performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Facing one of the NFL's best defenses, Young turned in a season-high in yardage while routinely making great throws. No matter what the Chiefs threw at him, the Carolina Panthers QB excelled. It caught the eye of former QB and current NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.
Dan Orlovsky blown away by one Bryce Young throw
On a crucial third down, the Kansas City Chiefs sent the house against Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers quarterback sprinted through his dropback before delivering a perfectly accurate ball against the pressure to David Moore. The throw got posted on Dan Orlovsky's X page, showcasing how impressed he was.
Pressure was on Young almost immediately, and Orlovsky slowed the tape down to show that when Young has to release this ball, Moore isn't even close to breaking out of his route. It was a stellar anticipatory throw that required excellent accuracy and fearlessness in the pocket.
Young couldn't even follow through with the throw because he got hit immediately by two blitzing defenders, but he moved the chains and kept the drive alive. The Panthers scored on all but two drives on Sunday thanks to excellent third-down plays like the one Orlovsky shared.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton makes an interesting pick for 2024 NFL MVP winner
Panthers tabbed as potential landing spot for failed $160 million QB
Panthers predicted to make controversial QB splash in free agency
Panthers have best odds of any NFL team to sign QB Daniel Jones