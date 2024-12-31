Panthers projected to nab someone with "Tee Higgins, Drake London vibes" in 2025 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers are guaranteed to pick in the top 10, and they could pick as high as second overall depending on how things shake out in Week 18. Either way, they're going to be in line for an impact player, and they have several positions that could use some addressing.
Wide receiver may not be one of them, but the opportunity to give Bryce Young a true WR1 to throw to and to give opposing defenses nightmares might be too tantalizing to pass up. One NFL analyst mocked Tetairoa McMillan to the Panthers, and he did so for good reason.
Why one NFL insider mocks Tetairoa McMillan to Carolina
The Panthers probably need defense more than another wideout, but Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes Tetairoa McMillan has to be the pick for Carolina. "I get some Tee Higgins, Drake London vibes with Tet McMillan," Trapasso said. "To add another first-round wide receiver after picking Xavier Legette last April to what I think is becoming a reasonably good offense."
Trapasso acknowledged the impressive transformation of Bryce Young since returning from the bench and noted that Chuba Hubbard looks like a star. That, plus the rest of the ensemble cast the Panthers have, could be a really good unit with McMillan in tow.
"Continue to build around Bryce Young who has looked like someone that was worthy of being the number one pick a year ago," Trapasso said. Having Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker probably means wide receiver won't be the first pick, but the CBS analyst believes it should be.
