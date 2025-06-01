Carolina Panthers predicted to pick 'volcanic' Clemson star in 2026 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers began in 1995, and in their existence, they've yet to draft a single player from Clemson. It's one of the more confusing things in sports, especially with how close in proximity Clemson is to Charlotte and how great the Tigers have been over the years.
That might change next spring.
In Pro Football Network's latest 2026 NFL mock draft, they have Carolina selecting Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods with the sixth overall pick.
"If Bryce Young at least shows enough to warrant additional time with the Carolina Panthers in 2025, then Carolina can use their first-round pick on other areas in the 2026 NFL Draft. A best-player-available approach could even be an option — in which case Peter Woods proves tantalizing. Woods is 6’3″, 315 pounds, and yet he doesn’t look like it at all. He’s made entirely of lean muscle, with volcanic initial explosiveness and an unhinged pursuit disposition. With his burst, power, and alignment versatility, he can wreak havoc alongside Derrick Brown."
As a sophomore in 2024, Woods recorded 28 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Coming out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Woods picked the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, and several others.
