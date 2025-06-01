All Panthers

Carolina Panthers predicted to pick 'volcanic' Clemson star in 2026 NFL draft

A Clemson Tiger drafted by the Panthers? It might happen for the first time ever next spring.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 23, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) reacts after sacking The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) reacts after sacking The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers began in 1995, and in their existence, they've yet to draft a single player from Clemson. It's one of the more confusing things in sports, especially with how close in proximity Clemson is to Charlotte and how great the Tigers have been over the years.

That might change next spring.

In Pro Football Network's latest 2026 NFL mock draft, they have Carolina selecting Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods with the sixth overall pick.

"If Bryce Young at least shows enough to warrant additional time with the Carolina Panthers in 2025, then Carolina can use their first-round pick on other areas in the 2026 NFL Draft. A best-player-available approach could even be an option — in which case Peter Woods proves tantalizing. Woods is 6’3″, 315 pounds, and yet he doesn’t look like it at all. He’s made entirely of lean muscle, with volcanic initial explosiveness and an unhinged pursuit disposition. With his burst, power, and alignment versatility, he can wreak havoc alongside Derrick Brown."

As a sophomore in 2024, Woods recorded 28 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Coming out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Woods picked the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, and several others.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Crucial Panthers draft pick among NFL rookies who need to succeed

Browns-Panthers matchup ranked among best 2025 NFL preseason games

SI names best landing spot for ex-Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Panthers OTAs: Underrated cornerback group shines in early practices

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Draft