Panthers' frustrating defender could follow Jadeveon Clowney out the door
The Carolina Panthers have already parted ways with one edge rusher this offseason, cutting three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney. Could another one follow?
Dean Jones of Cat Crave feels it's a possibility, placing DJ Johnson on notice with training camp just around the corner.
"Making the squad would be an achievement for Johnson," Jones wrote. "That keeps his foot in the door, but [Nic] Scourton, [Pat Jones] Jones, [Princely] Umanmielen, and D.J. Wonnum are way ahead of him in the pecking order right now. [Elijah] Evero reportedly liked him pre-draft. That doesn't come with assurances anymore."
Jones noted the additions the Panthers have made at the edge rusher position over the last several months, signing Pat Jones II in free agency and also bagging a pair of pass rushers in the NFL draft. With Wonnum also preparing to return for a full season, that definitely places Johnson on the hot seat.
"It'll be interesting to see how Johnson fares in the coming months. But if the Panthers aren't entirely convinced, they'll have no problem going in a different direction," Jones concluded.
Carolina traded up to land Johnson in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, but he has not exactly returned the favor. Over his first two seasons, the 26-year-old has amassed just 60 tackles and a half of a sack. For someone who flashed considerable potential during his final collegiate campaign at Oregon, that isn't going to cut it.
Remember: the Panthers registered just 32 sacks last season, ranking toward the bottom of the league. They desperately need help in that department, and if Johnson can't provide it on the edge, there may not be much use holding onto him, especially with Carolina having some young players seeking playing time.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Crucial Panthers draft pick among NFL rookies who need to succeed
Browns-Panthers matchup ranked among best 2025 NFL preseason games
SI names best landing spot for ex-Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
Panthers OTAs: Underrated cornerback group shines in early practices