Carolina Panthers exec sees more than one role for rookie running back
The Carolina Panthers will be releasing a video later today with a behind-the-scenes production of their work during the 2025 NFL draft. They already have a version that you can read out on the official team website, where Darin Gantt documented how each pick went down with some interesting tidbits from the front office process.
In the case of the team's fourth-round draft pick, Georgia running back Trevor Etienne the Panthers see him as more than just a third-string-option in a loaded backfield that features starter Chuba Hubbard and backup Rico Dowdle, both of whom have Pro Bowl potential as rushers.
According to EVP of football operations Brandt Tilis, the Panthers plan to use Etienne as a rookie on kick returns, where the league has chaned the rules once again to encourage more actual returns and less touchdbacks.
"That was the guy that we were convicted on as both a returner, which is important for us moving forward, and as a running back... With this new kick return rule, with the touchback at the 35 now, you're going to see a lot of returns, a lot."
Etienne does have extensive experience as a kickoff returner at the college level. During his two years with the Florida Gators before transferring to Georgia, he returned 26 kicks, totaling 645 yards.
Hopefully Etienne can provide a spark in this department, where the Panthers were alright but also somewhat uninspired last season. While they totaled 1,060 yards on kickoffs (ranking sixth in the league) they didn't score any touchdowns and only had one return of 40 yards or more all year.
NFL teams tend to use two returners on kickoffs now. We can safely assume that veteran running k Raheem Blackshear will be resuming his role as one of them and Etienne as the other.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Crucial Panthers draft pick among NFL rookies who need to succeed
Browns-Panthers matchup ranked among best 2025 NFL preseason games
SI names best landing spot for ex-Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
Panthers OTAs: Underrated cornerback group shines in early practices