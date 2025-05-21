All Panthers

Notable fan of 4-win Patriots attempts to dunk on 'irrelevant' Panthers

The founder of Barstool Sports slams Carolina in the Patriots' schedule release.

Schuyler Callihan

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58.Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-IndyStar via Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58.Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-IndyStar via Imagn Images / Grace Smith-IndyStar via Imagn Images
Over the last handful of years, the Carolina Panthers have been considered the laughing stock in the NFL. Firing coaches, GMs, and changing quarterbacks like they're the Cleveland Browns resulted in the Panthers' brand taking a bit of a hit.

The future may not be as bleak, thanks to Bryce Young showing some promise in his return to the starting role last season, but until Carolina takes that next step and plays competitive football weekly, they will be viewed as a "get-right" game for opposing teams.

In the New England Patriots' 2025 schedule release, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed each week's matchup and gave his thoughts, plus a prediction for each game. When he got to Week 4, he slammed the Panthers.

“The most irrelevant franchise in football. Nobody cares about them. They draft a quarterback, they bench a quarterback, he’s back. Panthers, useless. 4-0. That’s basically a bye week.”

Portnoy predicted the Patriots to win all 17 games, as you would expect, so don't take it to heart. It was part of the bit, and of course, he's going to take his shot at every team on the schedule. Unfortunately for him, that prediction may be spoiled in Week 1 as they open with the new-look Las Vegas Raiders led by Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and head coach Pete Carroll.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

