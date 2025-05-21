Notable fan of 4-win Patriots attempts to dunk on 'irrelevant' Panthers
Over the last handful of years, the Carolina Panthers have been considered the laughing stock in the NFL. Firing coaches, GMs, and changing quarterbacks like they're the Cleveland Browns resulted in the Panthers' brand taking a bit of a hit.
The future may not be as bleak, thanks to Bryce Young showing some promise in his return to the starting role last season, but until Carolina takes that next step and plays competitive football weekly, they will be viewed as a "get-right" game for opposing teams.
In the New England Patriots' 2025 schedule release, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed each week's matchup and gave his thoughts, plus a prediction for each game. When he got to Week 4, he slammed the Panthers.
“The most irrelevant franchise in football. Nobody cares about them. They draft a quarterback, they bench a quarterback, he’s back. Panthers, useless. 4-0. That’s basically a bye week.”
Portnoy predicted the Patriots to win all 17 games, as you would expect, so don't take it to heart. It was part of the bit, and of course, he's going to take his shot at every team on the schedule. Unfortunately for him, that prediction may be spoiled in Week 1 as they open with the new-look Las Vegas Raiders led by Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and head coach Pete Carroll.
