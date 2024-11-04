One big change the Panthers offense made against the Saints from their season opener
The Carolina Panthers offense was horrible in their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. They scored 10 points and were beaten by 37. In Week 9, they made one huge adjustment on offense, scoring 23 points and earning their second win of the season.
Panthers upped motion in Week 9 victory over Saints
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has not always had a sterling gameplan this year, but one thing he changed from Week 1 may have translated to a win. The Panthers used virtually no pre-snap motion in Week 1, but they have been doing it more often of late. On Sunday, they used it almost three-quarters of the time.
According to reporter Josh Norris, 73.6% of Carolina's offensive plays saw some pre-snap motion or had a player shift. There were very few offensive penalties relating to motion, too, so the players did well with the increase. That percentage is up from 35% in Week 1. They used motion more than all but six NFL teams this week.
On a few key plays, perhaps none more notable than the third-and-10 conversion on the winning drive, some motion helped create a successful play and it led to a much better day from Bryce Young, too.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings Week 10: Panthers rise after surprise W over Saints
Bryce Young claims he’s not frustrated with Dave Canales’ playcalling
Xavier Woods explains what happened on scary hit vs. Chris Olave
Bryce Young comments on what he learned watching Andy Dalton