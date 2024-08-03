Panther Profile: OL Taylor Moton's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
Right tackle Taylor Moton has been Mr. Steady since he was selected with the 64th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He has not missed a single game since entering the league and is one of the most underrated tackles in the NFL.
Height: 6'5" Weight: 325 lbs
Age: 29
College: Western Michigan
2023 in Review:
Moton had a quiet season in 2023, which is something very few on the Panthers' offensive line could say. Actually, he was really the only one. Moton's play remained consistent despite having a turnstile at right guard and protection breakdowns all across the o-line. He had a couple of bumps and bruises that popped up, but once again, he played in all 17 games showing his durability and desire to play even in an extremely disappointing season.
2024 Outlook:
Moton could be in line for the best season of his career. Dave Canales has mentioned a couple of times how this offense is a really good one for tackles. They're not putting too much stress on them in pass pro with the ultimate goal of getting the ball out in 2.7 seconds or less. Also, having Robert Hunt lined up next to him should do wonders.
Career Stats:
Snaps Played
Sacks Allowed
Penalties
2017 (CAR)
63
0
0
2018 (CAR)
1,054
2
6
2019 (CAR)
1,106
5
6
2020 (CAR)
1,032
3
2
2021 (CAR)
1,149
1
5
2022 (CAR)
1,018
3
6
2023 (CAR)
1,148
1
4