Panthers Missed a Golden Opprotunity with 4x All-Pro S Justin Simmons
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The Carolina Panthers have had one of the better offseasons in the NFL, especially when it comes to adding talent to boost the defense. Carolina made splashes by adding Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd in free agency, and secured some depth for the safety room, bringing back Nick Scott on a one-year deal, and drafting Zakee Wheatley late in the NFL Draft.
Carolina did fine for the safety room, but they could've made another splash signing. Former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons didn't play in 2025 after having a solid year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, posting 36 solo tackles and two interceptions on the year. Simmons was debating coming back before announcing his retirement, and had one team in mind.
Justin Simmons Almost Signed with Carolina
On the Shultz Report podcast hosted by Jordan Shultz, Simmons was asked if he had gotten close to taking an offer in 2025, and answered that he was in talks with the Carolina Panthers throughout the year.
Simmons has a history with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, having played for Evero in the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos, which is the main reason that Simmons was even considering Carolina in the first place.
Simmons had one of the best seasons of his career in his lone year coached under Ejiro Evero, posting a career high in interceptions with six on the season, along with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
What Justin Simmons Would've Added to Panthers Secondary
Simmons was excellent at reading QB's and thrived in zone coverage as a center fielder. Simmons also didn't miss games, hes especially known for his durability throughout his career.
Simmons, at the end of his career, wasn't making game-breaking plays every game, but his experience and Football IQ could have really been really useful to the Panthers. Simmons could've made the Panthers secondary even more complete, and brought some more consistency to how the unit played throughout the year.
Justin Simmons Would've Likely Been a Rental
After naming Carolina as a potential landing spot, Simmons added that while he was talking with the Panthers and a few other teams, he was content to be off the field. Simmons was careful in his process of signing somewhere where he felt like he could win, and despite an actual signing never taking place, Simmons was okay with that.
This is a sign that Justin Simmons's retirement was always going to happen sooner rather than later. Even if he had signed with Carolina in 2025, a retirement probably would have happened this offseason anyway.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.