Panthers Missed a Golden Opprotunity with 4x All-Pro S Justin Simmons

The Carolina Panthers have had one of the better offseasons in the NFL, especially when it comes to adding talent to boost the defense. Carolina made splashes by adding Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd in free agency, and secured some depth for the safety room, bringing back Nick Scott on a one-year deal, and drafting Zakee Wheatley late in the NFL Draft.

Carolina did fine for the safety room, but they could've made another splash signing. Former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons didn't play in 2025 after having a solid year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, posting 36 solo tackles and two interceptions on the year. Simmons was debating coming back before announcing his retirement, and had one team in mind.

Justin Simmons Almost Signed with Carolina

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

On the Shultz Report podcast hosted by Jordan Shultz, Simmons was asked if he had gotten close to taking an offer in 2025, and answered that he was in talks with the Carolina Panthers throughout the year.

#Broncos 4x All-Pro S Justin Simmons, who recently retired, tells me that if he played last season, it likely would’ve been with the #Panthers, who were in constant contact with him about signing and reuniting with DC Ejiro Evero. pic.twitter.com/JmxaQE0vMF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 28, 2026

Simmons has a history with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, having played for Evero in the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos, which is the main reason that Simmons was even considering Carolina in the first place.

Simmons had one of the best seasons of his career in his lone year coached under Ejiro Evero, posting a career high in interceptions with six on the season, along with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

What Justin Simmons Would've Added to Panthers Secondary

Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simmons was excellent at reading QB's and thrived in zone coverage as a center fielder. Simmons also didn't miss games, hes especially known for his durability throughout his career.

Simmons, at the end of his career, wasn't making game-breaking plays every game, but his experience and Football IQ could have really been really useful to the Panthers. Simmons could've made the Panthers secondary even more complete, and brought some more consistency to how the unit played throughout the year.

Justin Simmons Would've Likely Been a Rental

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) catches a touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III (22) and safety Justin Simmons (31) defend in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After naming Carolina as a potential landing spot, Simmons added that while he was talking with the Panthers and a few other teams, he was content to be off the field. Simmons was careful in his process of signing somewhere where he felt like he could win, and despite an actual signing never taking place, Simmons was okay with that.

This is a sign that Justin Simmons's retirement was always going to happen sooner rather than later. Even if he had signed with Carolina in 2025, a retirement probably would have happened this offseason anyway.