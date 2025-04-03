Bryce Young is asked what he would like the Panthers to do with the 8th pick in the draft
When the Carolina Panthers make their first-round selection later this month in the 2025 NFL Draft, it'll likely be a piece that can help usher a turnaround of the league's worst defensive unit.
From linebackers Jalone Walker, Jihaad Campbell, Mykel Williams, James Pearce Jr., Shemar Stewart, and Mike Green to defensive backs Will Johnson, Nick Emmanwori, and Malaki Starks - there are several prospects worth being excited about.
Head coach Dave Canales may have tipped his hand a few days ago during an interview with Kay Adams by stating the defense needs to be addressed first, but who knows? It could all be a smoke screen. In all likelihood, this was Canales not running from the obvious and being completely upfront with where the Panthers must improve.
Third-year quarterback Bryce Young was asked by Madelyn Burke of CBS Sports what he prefers the Panthers do with that eighth overall pick, knowing although defense feels to be the priority.
“I trust Dan (Morgan), our GM, and coach (Dave) Canales. They’re going to do what’s best for the team. At the end of the day, I want to win games. That’s all we want to do. Whatever it is they feel like is best, I know they’ll make the right decision.”
If the Panthers surprise everyone and go offense, it may not be for the players you would expect such as Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan or Penn State TE Tyler Warren. It could be for a long-term replacement of Taylor Moton at right tackle, who is set to turn 31 this August. If they do go that route, keep an eye on Missouri's Armand Membou.
