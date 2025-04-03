Luke Kuechly talks special connection between Cam Newton and Greg Olsen
From 2011 to 2018, the Carolina Panthers offense was heavily buoyed by Cam Newton and Greg Olsen. In the absence of a true, dominant wide receiver one during that time, the two developed an on-field chemistry that set records and took the Panthers to new heights.
Luke Kuechly, a former linebacker drafted one year after Newton and Olsen arrived in town, got to see that up close. Even as a defender, he revealed recently on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast that he loved watching those two work together on the field.
Kuechly said Newton remembers everything, even remembering a random, specific play from four years earlier to give Olsen his new assignment. "Him and Greg had a really good connection. Greg has such a good feel for space and timing and windows. He was really good at a lot of things... and Cam and him had such a great connection that they could just kind of look at each other and they both knew what was going on," the former linebacker said.
The future Hall of Fame linebacker added, "They'd just look at each other and figure it out. It was cool to watch. A lot of it's just, Cam's super smart, remembers everything, tough, competitive, and it was fun to watch him and Greg play with each other."
The two had a strong relationship off the field as well, as they are still good friends. Olsen has done Newton's podcast and even stuck up for him amid the Germany snub issue. Kuechly may have been on the opposite side of the field, but their chemistry was palpable even from there and it remains so to this day.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers receive stern warning amid swirling NFL draft rumors
One blockbuster trade the Panthers should avoid at all costs
Andy Reid gets candid on Panthers’ controversial free agent move
Luke Kuechly shares details on decision to retire early from NFL