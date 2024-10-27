Panthers at Broncos: Predictions, latest odds, injuries, what to watch for
The Carolina Panthers are in Denver today, looking to end a four-game slide that has reversed all the positivity their win against the Las Vegas Raiders inspired. They're heavy underdogs and have more than a few major injuries to contend with. Things don't look all that great on paper for the Panthers, but here's everything you need to know.
Panthers-Broncos Week 8 Odds
The Panthers are 11-point underdogs today. They began as much closer before shifting to 7.5-point dogs. Now, it's even worse. The oddsmakers in Vegas have virtually no faith in the Panthers today. They have some serious injuries on offense to contend with, and they are facing a stout defense in the Broncos, who are 4-3 on the year. The moneyline is even less kind: Panthers +425, Broncos -575.
Panthers Injuries
The Panthers are one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL this week. Their starting quarterback, Andy Dalton, is dealing with a sprained thumb and is doubtful. Cornerback Dane Jackson and running back Jonathon Brooks, who is in the second of his three-week window to return from IR, are both doubtful as well.
Safety Jordan Fuller, safety Nick Scott, wide receiver Adam Thielen, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, outside linebacker DJ Wonnum, and safety Jammie Robinson are all officially out. Jadaveon Clowney, Josey Jewell, Taylor Moton, Tommy Tremble, and Sam Franklin Jr. are all questionable.
Broncos Injuries
On the Broncos' side, it's much healthier. Defensive back P.J. Locke is doubftul, while offensive tackle Alex Palczewski is questionable. They only have three other injuries to report, but they come without a designation and will play.
What to watch for
Since no one believes the Panthers can win, the only thing to watch for is Bryce Young. He's back as the starter in Andy Dalton's absence. He, however, has the cards stacked against him. Jonathon Brooks, Adam Thielen, and Diontae Johnson are all out and he's facing one of the league's best secondaries. His top two pass-catchers will be the inconsistent Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
