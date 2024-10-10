Panthers legend Cam Newton lands a new job at ESPN
Cam Newton has never shied away from sharing his opinions (except for that one time he lost the Super Bowl). The only thing that could match Newton's bombastic personality and his riveting on-field play-style is his runway-ready fashion sense. Carolina Panthers fans became intimately familiar with their all-time great quarterback during his near decade long run as the face of their franchise, and in his post retirement-era, they'll be granted a new outlet to watch their former quarterback go go work.
First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and later confirmed by the network itself, Newton has been hired by ESPN to join the panel of First Take as a regular member. The Worldwide Leader in Sports has developed their daily programming regimen around the popular debate show, and Newton is the latest character to enter the First Take universe.
Media mogul Stephen A. Smith is the show's cash cow, but he has a star-studded cast of regulars that appear alongside him, including former NFL All-Pro Shannon Sharpe and popular radio host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.
Newton is set to make his debut on Friday, October 11th as the show takes its talents to Tennessee State University.
Newton should fit in perfectly with Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew. His ability to articulate points on his popular 4th and One podcast has endeared his personality to NFL fans around the globe, giving them a chance to embrace the quarterback who owned the city of Charlotte for so long. Cam Newton was tailor-made to be on television, and Friday will be his first chance to cut his teeth in a new business.
