Why Steve Smith is taking Davante Adams' side in his beef with the Raiders front office
The only NFL team that the Carolina Panthers have beaten in 2024 is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Panthers looked pretty good doing it too, blowing out the Raiders by two touchdowns in their own stadium. Since then, things have continued to be dicey in Vegas, as they barely beat the Cleveland Browns and zombie Deshaun Watson, and then lost to Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos by 16 points.
The Raiders have a whole lot of problems this year, but at the moment the greatest one is that their best offensive player, wide receiver Davante Adams has demanded a trade. The latest reporting suggests that Adams will inevitably get traded, but there are obstacles, not the least of which is the size of Adams' contract. Meanwhile, there's been some criticism of how Adams has handled this situation, with the old diva label resurfacing from some fans. Some have gone so far to suggest that Adams can't play.
Let's hear what Panthers legend Steve Smith has to say about that.
Steve Smith on Davante Adams, Raiders
Adams is an important name to watch for Panthers fans. After he gets traded, then one of the best receivers who might be on the trade market is Diontae Johnson. Teams who strike out trying to land Adams may eventually come calling about Diontae. While they can probably get a decent return, we feel Carolina can gain a lot more by extending Johnson rather than trading him.
Johnson is far from the team's only trade-bait, though. Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen and Chuba Hubbard have also been mentioned as potential targets at the NFL trade deadline should Carolina continue to lose.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Trevin Wallace joins Luke Kuechly in record books after first start
Panthers updated depth chart for Week 6 matchup with the Falcons
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers pick Penn State DE with top pick
Jaycee Horn describes what led to his ejection against the Bears