There's nothing worse than seeing your ex thrive. The Carolina Panthers will have to put up with a lot of that, because they've traded a lot of really good players over the last couple of years. The most painful deal in the bunch was the move up to number one overall in the 2023 NFL draft in order to take Bryce Young. To get there the Panthers had to part with two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star wide receiver DJ Moore, who just posted a monster game against Carolina.
Moore's 105-yard, two-touchdown performance on Sunday against his former team was bad enough, but hearing Moore's comments on it yesterday really twist the knife. Here's what he had to say about dropping 100+ yards and two tuddies on the Panthers.
DJ Moore on roasting Panthers
Yikes. That it's so out of character for the normally humble and quiet Moore makes this all the more striking. Moore is also better than ever in Chicago, having posted a career-high 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns last season. This year Moore is once again the Bears' leading receiver despite having Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze competing for targets.
If the Panthers had hung onto him, Moore would be at the top of their WR depth chart ahead of Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen and (should be) Jalen Coker, which would qualify as one of the best and deepest receiver rooms in football. If Bryce Young doesn't develop into a quality starting quarerback, that trade will go down as one of the worst in modern NFL history.
The ineptitude of Jerry Reinsdorf and the Chicago White Sox puts them in a universe of their own, but it's difficult to think of another major sports franchise that's been more poorly run in recent years than this one.
