Panthers-Chiefs trade proposal rips star wide receiver away from Carolina
The top wide receiver right now for the Carolina Panthers is Adam Thielen. That's by default, as neither Jalen Coker nor Xavier Legette has really emerged as a top pass-catcher yet. It's also for now, as those two could soon pass him, and the Panthers could draft Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden to take his spot atop the depth chart.
For that reason, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the Panthers to trade Thielen. He otherwise would be an ideal trade candidate, though. He's in the last year of his deal, is nearing retirement, and the Panthers aren't contenders. Bleacher Report posited a trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, and one NFL insider thinks the Kansas City Chiefs might want to get in on the action, too.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes the Chiefs make sense if Adam Thielen is available. The veteran wide receiver would be an excellent addition to an offense that doesn't have a wealth of pass-catchers for Patrick Mahomes to throw to.
Palacios noted that Rashee Rice is coming off a devastating knee injury. Xavier Worthy has some off-field issues right now. Travis Kelce is aging, and DeAndre Hopkins left in free agency. The receiver cupboard is bare, so Thielen would be an ideal target.
It makes a ton of sense on the Kansas City side, but it doesn't make sense for Carolina. Unless they can get a high enough pick to justify it, this move would be detrimental. Thielen isn't worth all that much on the market, but he's valuable to Carolina. Even if he does leave after a year, the WR room isn't strong enough to withstand losing him right now without a surefire replacement.
