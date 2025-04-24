All Panthers

Travis Hunter's best fit? NFL insider says the Panthers

The Panthers would make a lot of sense for Travis Hunter in one NFL analyst's

Zach Roberts

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) intercepts a pass against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Hunter may not end up being the number one overall pick. He might not even end up being the number two overall pick, but he's going to be one of the best and probably most memorable players from the 2025 NFL draft. The Carolina Panthers, unfortunately, pick too high to really consider getting him.

However, in a perfect world, one NFL analyst thinks the Panthers would be the ideal team to land the Colorado wide receiver/cornerback. He plays two positions that the Panthers could use reinforcements for, and Andy Behrens believes he works for Carolina because of that.

"Carolina just has a screaming need at receiver, and another in the secondary. So I'm fixing both with one pick," Behrens said. "Again, don't think it's going to happen. Don't think that Hunter can possibly slip outside the top three. I think he would be the best receiver on the Panthers... and the way Bryce Young played in the second half last year... I think it has become an urgent matter to get that man a playmaker, and I think Hunter might be the best playmaker in the draft."

Travis Hunte
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Matt Harmon added, "I think the Panthers are more likely to trade down, not up in the top 10." He also said that GM Dan Morgan has been aggressive, moving up twice in the NFL draft last year, so the Panthers should absolutely consider going after Hunter.

It would be a steep price to pay in all likelihood, as they'd probably have to trade up to the second or third overall pick from eight, and they're still hurting for draft picks. There's a reason Morgan wants to trade down, but Hunter in a Panthers uniform catching passes from Young might be a dream they don't want to wake up from.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

