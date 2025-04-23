NFL insider predicts Panthers will give Bryce Young, Dave Canales 'big-play' receiver in draft
The Carolina Panthers seem to have defense on the brain, but Sporting News insider Vinnie Iyer thinks they can push the pause button there. The Panthers spent a lot in free agency to fix the league's worst defense, and there are still holes to fill and depth to be had.
That said, Iyer believes there's more than enough defense to go around in this draft, so the Panthers can afford to wait. If they do, he believes it's ideal to strike early for a weapon on offense to help their young quarterback continue ascending.
"The Panthers can think about upgrading defense anywhere, but there's good depth everywhere later in the draft. McMillan, however, with Mike Evans-like appeal for Dave Canales, can finally give Bryce Young a complete big-play and red-zone No. 1," Iyer argued. His mock had the Panthers passing on Mason Graham, Malaki Starks, and Jalon Walker.
The Panthers need to find a wide receiver at some point in this draft. For one thing, they only have four on the depth chart, and additionally, those four are not all that inspiring. They need to get Bryce Young a weapon, someone he and Dave Canales can go to whenever to make plays. Iyer thinks they can get better value in future rounds on defense and should instead make the big move for a wideout first.
