Panthers all-time best picks in each round of the NFL draft
The first NFL draft took place in 1936. The number of teams in the league, as well as the number of rounds in the draft, have changed dramatically over time. For the Carolina Panthers, the organization has only even participated in a seven-round draft. That format began in 1994.
The following is pretty simple. Which player was the team’s best selection in Rounds 1-7? There are some obvious answers, but also some rounds where the choice could be debated. Keep in mind that a player’s impact with the franchise weighs heavily here.
Round 1: DE Julius Peppers (2002)
In 2001, the Carolina Panthers finished 1-15. Any other year, a team would have the first overall pick in the ensuing draft. However, the expansion Houston Texans wound up with the first overall pick in ’02. With the second overall pick, the Panthers opted for North Carolina defensive end Julius Peppers. He spent the first eight years and his final two seasons with the franchise. There were 97.0 sacks, 16 takeaways (3 touchdowns), five Pro Bowl invitations, a pair of All-Pro nods, and eventually a Hall of Fame bust. Luke Kuechly and Cam Newton drew consideration as well.
Round 2: WR Muhsin Muhammad (1996)
Another standout performer who began and ended his career in Carolina, with a stop in Chicago (as was the case with Julius Peppers) along the way. The former Michigan State product played 11 seasons in Carolina, and ranks second in franchise history in catches (696) and receiving yards (9,255). Muhammad was a two-time Pro Bowler, and earned All-Pro accolades in 2004 as well. More than two decades later, his 85-yard touchdown grab in a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots remains the longest reception in the 59-year history of the Super Bowl (XXXVIII).
Round 3: WR/KR Steve Smith Sr. (2001)
You could have a nice debate on who is the Panthers’ most explosive performer. Electrifying quarterback Cam Newton would certainly be in the conversation. However, it would also be pretty hard to ignore the impact wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. had on Carolina’s attack for 13 seasons. With the Panthers, he totaled 836 receptions for 12,197 yards and 67 scores—all franchise pass-catching records. If you factor in his work on special teams (6 total touchdown returns in his first three seasons), Smith scored a total of 75 touchdowns—another team record.
Round 4: RB Chuba Hubbard (2021)
Frank Garcia was part of the Panthers’ first draft class in 1995. He was a mainstay of Carolina’s offensive line for six seasons, playing guard and center, and started 84 of 91 regular-season contests. However, the choice here is an active performer who has seen his numbers rise each season. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was the 126th overall pick in ’21, and after four years ranks sixth in franchise history in rushing yards (3,175). The young performer comes off a career campaign, totaling 250 carries for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 outings.
Round 5: CB Josh Norman (2012)
No real standout here. Linebacker A.J. Klein spent his first four NFL seasons with the Panthers, and played for a total of five franchises. The Iowa State product was a steady performer for the club, but a year earlier the team hit the jackpot via a defensive back from Coastal Carolina. Josh Norman was a big part of the team’s defense in 2015, when the club reached Super Bowl 50. Norman’s first four seasons saw him pick off seven passes (2 TDs), and recover three fumbles. The well-traveled defender returned to the Panthers in 2022 and played in two games.
Round 6: DE Greg Hardy (2010)
His NFL career ended with controversy off the field. For a brief time, defensive end Greg Hardy was as good as it got when it came to corralling opposing quarterbacks. The Ole Miss produced spent four seasons (2010-13), and one game (2014) with the Panthers. He played in a total of 63 regular-season games with the franchise. He totaled 40.0 sacks, forced seven fumbles, and knocked down 14 passes—11 of those deflections in 2011. Hardy was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013. He played in all 16 games and made 13 starts, totaling 59 tackles and an imposing 15.0 sacks.
Round 7: CB Captain Munnerlyn (2009)
University of South Carolina defensive back Captain Munnerlyn enjoyed a 10-year NFL career. He spent his first five seasons with Panthers, who made him the 216th overall pick in 2009, He signed with the Vikings in 2014, spent three years with Minnesota, and spent his final two seasons in Charlotte. The numbers are remarkable. In seven seasons with the Panthers, Munnerlyn picked off eight passes and returned five of those thefts for scores. He also recovered six fumbles, totaled 9.0 sacks, and credited with 52 passes defensed. Lots of production in a short time.
