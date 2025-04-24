Panthers urged to go after Cowboys' former first-round defensive standout
The draft is finally almost here, which means some NFL veterans will see their jobs taken by incoming rookies. The Carolina Panthers would do well to keep an eye on some of those players, because they still have a lot of holes that even a full, nine-pick (not counting UDFAs) rookie class can't exactly fill.
One such player is Mazi Smith, the former first-round defensive tackle. He's been pretty much a disappointment since being picked in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys, and new reports suggest that they're mulling a replacement in the draft and cutting the $13 million player.
If so, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios suggests that the Panthers take a look at him. The fit is obvious, as the Panthers have spent tons of money reshaping the interior of their defense. Smith would be fairly cheap and would provide good depth to the new defensive line.
Palacios believes Bobby Brown III and Shy Tuttle don't exactly make the best defensive tackle rotation between Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton, so adding Smith would at least give them another body to throw at the problem. If nothing else, competition with a former top draft choice could spur them to new heights.
The Panthers should definitely have their eye on Smith if this happens, but the timeline is not ideal. The draft begins today and extends through the weekend. During that time, Smith's fate hangs in the balance. At the same time, the Panthers are highly likely to take an IDL. That would effectively rule them out from signing one after the draft ends.
