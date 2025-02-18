Panthers could boost offensive firepower by pursuing New York Giants free agent receiver
One of the Carolina Panthers' top priorities this offseason, aside from adding several new faces to a historically bad defense, is to improve the weapons around third-year quarterback Bryce Young.
Ideally, the Panthers will be able to land a true No. 1 wide receiver, be it via free agency, trade, or the draft. Because of the cap situation, the Panthers aren't necessarily in a position to outbid anyone, and odds are, a top-tier option won't be available. So GM Dan Morgan will have to hope Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan falls to the 8th pick of the draft, or they'll have to move assets to acquire said WR1.
If Carolina happens to strike out on landing that prized piece to the offense, it would still benefit them to add to the receiver group. Although he may not be the flashiest name out there, six-year veteran Darius Slayton could be a solid option to fall back on.
According to Matt Bowen of ESPN, the Panthers are the "best team fit" for the former New York Giant.
"The Panthers' wide receivers averaged 11.0 yards per catch last season, 30th in the NFL. Slayton caught 39 passes and averaged 14.2 yards per reception in 2024 despite subpar QB play in New York. So, Carolina could use Slayton to boost the pass game around quarterback Bryce Young. Slayton is a veteran who can stretch the field from perimeter alignments and make contested catches."
In six years with the Giants, Slayton has hauled in 259 receptions for 3,897 yards and 21 touchdowns.
