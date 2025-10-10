All Panthers

Panthers vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts share picks for Week 6 'buckle up' game

Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will do battle with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Here's who the experts are picking to win this contest.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle and quarterback Bryce Young.
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle and quarterback Bryce Young. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys will do battle in a Week 6 contest at Bank of America Stadium that has a little extra juice thanks to running back Rico Dowdle.

Following his incredible 200-yard performance in last week's win, Dowdle had a message for his former mates ahead of the revenge game on Sunday.

"They got to buckle up," Dowdle said of the Cowboys, according to ESPN's David Newton. "I think they know for sure. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason."

Dowdle has since clarified that he didn't mean any ill will toward his old team, but you know deep down inside he's got a little extra motivation after the Cowboys let him walk in free agency.

"They did allow me to live out my dream for my five years there, so no hard feelings," Dowdle added. "Nature of the business on why I didn't return there. There was no offer made. Definitely be looking to prove it to them."

Dowdle looks set to get another monster workload in Week 6, as Chuba Hubbard did not practice all week due to a calf injury and looks set to be ruled out.

So, who do experts think will have their seatbelt fastened the tightest in this contest? Let's take a look.

Panthers vs. Cowboys predictions

MMQB

  • Albert Breer: Cowboys
  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

ESPN

  • Stephania Bell: Cowboys
  • Matt Bowen: Cowboys
  • Mike Clay: Cowboys
  • Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
  • Dan Graziano: Cowboys
  • Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys
  • Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys
  • Eric Moody: Cowboys
  • Jason Reid: Cowboys
  • Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
  • Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

CBS Sports

  • Pete Prisco: Cowboys
  • Cody Benjamin: Cowboys
  • Jared Dubin: Cowboys
  • Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
  • John Breech: Cowboys
  • Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys
  • Dave Richard: Cowboys
  • Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Cowboys 31, Panthers 24

Iyer: "The Cowboys draw another defense against which they can stay aggressive with Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams. Rico Dowdle will be out for revenge against his former team, but this will be more about Bryce Young staying game at home. Unfortunately, Prescott is too hot at the moment for him to be 'out-shot.'"

Number of experts picking Cowboys: 26

Number of experts picking Panthers: 1

