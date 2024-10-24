Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero sheds light on decision to pass on Broncos interim job
Ejiro Evero is now the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator. Two years ago, he had the chance to become an interim head coach which might have completely changed his career trajectory. Ahead of a matchup with his former team, the DC opened up on that opportunity.
Ejiro Evero passed on becoming Broncos interim HC
The 2022 Denver Broncos were one of the worst teams in football. Their trade for Russell Wilson and subsequent massive extension had, before the conclusion of the season, failed spectacularly. They fired Nathaniel Hackett and considered Ejiro Evero as their interim, but he passed.
Evero would go on to move to the Carolina Panthers in 2023, becoming their defensive coordinator. He was one of the lone holdovers from the Frank Reich era when Dave Canales was brought in. Now, he's going to face the team he could have coached.
Evero said ahead of the Week 8 bout that there were more than a few "layers" that he had to consider when he declined to take over the Broncos. He believed that his services were more valuable if he was able to "lock in" as the defensive coordinator.
It was expected that at some point, Evero would get head coaching interviews and offers. He has remained the Panthers defensive coordinator since, however, and may be more inclined to run the defense as opposed to a whole team. He has his hands full this week with a surging Broncos unit and a thoroughly depleted defense at his disposal.
