NFL insider thinks a lot of teams 'licking their chops' for Bryce Young at trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers will be entering the NFL trade deadline in a couple of weeks with a decision to make. With the playoffs a distant possibility this season it doesn't make sense to be buyers. So, do they go full fire-sale mode and deal every tradeable piece on the roster in order to stockpile draft picks? Or, do they try to mix and match, keeping some pieces in place to build around, especially wide receiver Diontae Johnson and second-year quarterback Bryce Young?
Even though Young looked horrible in his first two starts this season and the Panthers seem determined not to start him again over Andy Dalton, there might still be a robust market out there when it comes to trading for Young. Here's what The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini said about the interest in Young around the league on her podcast Scoop City yesterday.
Dianna Russini on Bryce Young
"I'm keeping an eye on Bryce Young. I know teams called the Panthers when they benched him to see if that team would be open to mabye possibly trading because what is this season about? The resurrection of the quarterback that was trash to another team that becomes a treasure for a new one. So, I think there's a lot of coaches and GMs out there kinda licking their chops going, hmm... maybe we can do something with him. Because remember, he scored really high in the draft obviously he went number one overall. The Panthers weren't the only team that had Bryce Young as number one in terms of talent at the quarterback spot."
There probably are a bunch of teams that would be willing to trade for Young. The details are important, though. As for potential trade partners, bringing on a young quarterback with potential on a low-risk, high-reward kind of deal sells itself. For Carolina it's not so great.
The latest reporting we have indicated the highest offer the Panthers would get is a fourth-round draft pick, and that's just not enough to move on from a former number one overall pick. Unless the Panthers can get a better offer, they're better off keeping Young and giving him another chance to grow. If it works out, they'll have their quarterback of the future. If not, then a Day 3 pick it is. Pulling the trigger on that deal right now would amount to another bad investment and a failed opportunity to develop a franchise QB.
