Bryce Young rises in NFL quarterback power rankings after wowing vs. Rams

One week Bryce Young might look like the worst starter in the NFL - and the next he might look like the league's next big superstar.

That's certainly been the case over the last few games, as Young has taken the Carolina Panthers' fanbase on a rollercoaster ride of uneven performances, That includes an absolute dud of a performance in prime-time against the San Francisco 49ers, and a pair of brilliant games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams.

Young's latest outing against LA was arguably the most-impressive of his career. Lining up across from the league's top scoring defense and in the pouring rain, Young led a superb comeback - including three touchdown passes and his 11th career game-winning drive.

As a result, Young is up again in CBS Sports' weekly quarterback power rankings. He's No. 23 now, up from No. 26 last week.

CBS Sports ranks Bryce Young QB23

"No quarterback has bounced up and down these rankings quite like Young. Is he woefully ill-fit for the NFL stage? Or is he perpetually overlooked as a late-game decision-maker? We can't figure it out."

It's no fault of their own if any anlalyst isn't sure what to make of Young at this point in his career. While the overall production has been disappointing more often than not, Young's highs are impressive enough to want to give him more time in the hopes that he can produce like that on a regular basis.

It seems that the Panthers front office has seen enough to know that they want to see more, at least. According to the latest buzz from ESPN, they are expected to pick up Young's fifth-year option this coming offseason, which will keep him under contract through the 2027 campaign.

Where they go from there will depend almost entirely on how Young performs in 2026. If he plays anything like what we saw on Sunday even half the time, he'll earn a lucrative new deal in the $50+ million a year range. If he can't consistently connect the dots and keeps putting up sub-200 yard passing games, it will be time to move on and explore other options.

