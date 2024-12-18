Panthers insider answers pressing question about left tackle Ickey Ekwonu's future
Whatever happens over the last three games of the season, Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan has a lot of work to do and some tough decisions to make this coming offseason. Do they trade down from their first-round position to add more value, or do they take the best player available? Should they target weapons for Bryce Young first, or should improving the defense be their number one priority? These are not easy questions, and neither is this one.
The Athletic beat reporter Joe Person did a mailbag column this week, and one question was about whether or not the team would pick up the fifth-year option for left tackle Ickey Ekwonu. Here's what Person had to say about that.
The Athletic on Ekwonu's option
"Ekwonu has made strides under offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, allowing five sacks in 12 games after giving up 12 in 17 games in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. But Ekwonu turned in his worst game last week against Dallas, still commits too many penalties (a team-leading 12) and struggles against speed rushers. So I don’t know that it’s necessarily a given that Morgan and Tilis pick up Ekwonu’s fifth-year option, which likely will be worth about $17 million. That’s a lot for a player drafted before the current staff arrived, and one prone to stretches of inconsistency."
There's no doubt that Ekwonu has improved a lot this year compared to his rookie season and the 2023 campaign. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that picking up that option will be a slam dunk. For one thing, that option is fully guaranteed, so Ekwonu's cap hit in 2026 would likely be much lower than $17 million if they were to pass on the option but then sign him to a long-term contract extension.
On the other hand, if they're still not sure about Ekwonu's long-term viability, the option gives them a quick exit if things go bad for him and they won't be left holding a heavy bag for a player no longer with the team. Our feeling is that Ekwonu will eventually figure things out and be a solid long-term starter at left tackle, if not a Pro Bowler. Signing him to a long-term deal is probably the best option.
Much will depend on how Ekwonu finishes out the rest of the season, then Morgan will have to consult with head coach Dave Canales and make up his mind. The option deadline for players in Ekwonu's draft class is Thursday, May 2.
