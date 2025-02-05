Panthers great Greg Olsen highlights what young kids can learn from Bryce Young
For most of his football life, Bryce Young had been an absolute winner. Then he landed on the Carolina Panthers, arguably the worst franchise in sports since 2018 or so. For the first time, he faced major adversity, and it looked for a while like it would totally derail his career.
It took some time, but Young did fight through adversity. Former Panthers star Greg Olsen saw a lot of what Young was able to do in working back to NFL relevancy, and he believes it can be a perfect example for the youth of today.
Greg Olsen praises Bryce Young's example
For a long time, Bryce Young was on top of the football world. He dominated everything and won awards en route to being the top selection in his draft class. It all came crashing down after that, though.
"Came into the league, Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama, Mater Dei high school out in California. All Bryce Young knew was being on the best team, and being the best player on the field," Greg Olsen said. "Then being the first overall draft pick that the Carolina Panthers traded a lot of draft capital and players to acquire him."
Olsen said Young's rookie season was a struggle, though it wasn't entirely his fault. "In the world of football, it all gets placed at the feet of the quarterback," he acknowledged. The former tight end said year two was off to a similarly poor start which landed him on the bench.
Then, perhaps in unexpected fashion, an Andy Dalton car accident opened the door for Young to return. "The word in the NFL world was, 'Is Bryce Young's career over?'" Olsen said. He added that Young taking the chance and running with it would be an "understatement."
"I think it's such a valuable lesson for young kids out there that sometimes failure and struggle can be the greatest pivot point of your athletic journey," the ex-Panther said. It certainly was for Young, who is now positioned as a franchise player heading into year three.
