Panthers home-field advantage looks shaky as Chiefs fans invade Charlotte
The Carolina Panthers are welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs to Bank of America Stadium today. The Week 12 matchup sees the 9-1 defending champions in town to take on the 3-7, but undefeated in the last two games, team that had the worst record overall last year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the attendance battle has thus far been a losing effort.
Panthers look outmatched in fan presence in home bout with Chiefs
Panthers beat reporter Mike Kaye is at the stadium for the game today, and he isn't surrounded by a wealth of fellow Carolina fans. According to his estimate, one he admitted might be a little liberal, the Chiefs fans outnumber Panthers fans five to one or even worse. It's a home-field advantage that might actually be a disadvantage.
The Panthers don't have a lot of premier matchups this year since they're playing a last-place schedule and they're coming off the NFL's worst record last year. There isn't a whole lot of excitement in the city and around the team, so the attendance hasn't been the best this year.
However, they have managed to stay in the top half of overall attendance in 2024. How much of that has to do with the Munich match (technically a home game) and the presence of rival fans remains to be seen, but today's game seems to indicate that rival fans play a big role.
Though it's a game in Charlotte, the Panthers might have to endure a role reversal with the Chiefs, who travel well, in town. With a huge disadvantage on paper, the lack of fan turnout might not help the Panthers turn the tide and stun the defending Super Bowl champs.
