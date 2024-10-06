Panthers inactives: Robert Hunt cleared, six others ruled out vs. Bears
Some great news for the Carolina Panthers as offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hip) is active and will start in today's game against the Chicago Bears.
Last week, the Panthers were without starting left guard Damien Lewis, but Chandler Zavala filled in and played pretty well. Hunt played through the hip injury last week although he did favor it a few times after the play. This will give Carolina its full compliment of linemen in a game where they're going to need the ground game to be effective. Chicago's defense ranks eighth in the league against the pass, allowing only 174.5 yards per game.
Linebacker Josey Jewell is the only notable name that won't be in uniform for the Panthers this afternoon in the Windy City.
Moments ago, both teams released their list of inactives for this afternoon's game.
Carolina Panthers
S Russ Yeast
RB Mike Boone
LB Josey Jewell
C Andrew Raym
G Jarrett Kingston
DE Jayden Peevy
Chicago Bears
WR Velus Jones Jr.
DB Terell Smith
FB Khari Blasingame
DL Dominique Robinson
DL Zacch Pickens
The Panthers and Bears will kick things off at 1 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on FOX.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
How Jaycee Horn, Panthers felt about DJ Moore getting traded to Bears
How Bryce Young-CJ Stroud compare to Caleb Williams-Jayden Daniels
Cam Newton comments on ‘awkward’ encounter with Shedeur Sanders
Trevin Wallace on what defensive vets told him before his first NFL start