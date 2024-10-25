Panthers legend Cam Newton drops his quarterback trust rankings
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback and NFL MVP has transitioned into a media career, and he often discusses quarterback play. He went viral a few times last season for his comments on players like Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy. That hasn't stopped him, and at almost the midway point of the NFL season, Newton dropped his take on the five quarterbacks he has the most trust in.
Cam Newton's most trusted NFL quarterbacks right now
The ranking might surprise some fans, but that's why it came with the disclaimer caption that it's Cam Newton's list and no one else's. Unsurprisingly, he ranked Lamar Jackson first. Jackson would likely be the MVP if the season ended today, and he's a player Newton has been high on in the past.
In second place is the first major surprise. Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions is Newton's second-most trusted quarterback. This comes less than a calendar year after Newton said Goff was just a game manager. Now, he'd be Newton's second choice for a theoretical do-or-die game-winning drive.
Third is Josh Allen, who would also have a strong MVP case if the season ended today. He has yet to throw an interception on the season. Joe Burrow, who has also been playing well since an opening-week dud, is fourth. Sam Darnold, Newton's former teammate, is in fifth. This list was released before the Minnesota Vikings' loss last night.
