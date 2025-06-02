Panthers legend Cam Newton nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Cam Newton is the biggest superstar to ever play for the Carolina Panthers. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Newton was a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2015 NFL MVP during his 10 years in Carolina. Newton isn't the only dual threat quarterback to take the league by storm, but he was one of the few that dominated on the ground with sheer power.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Newton was a bulldozer who was nearly impossible to tackle one-on-one. That led to him racking up 5,628 yards rushing and 75 touchdowns in his career. That's on top of his 32,382 passing yards and 194 touchdown passes.
Anyone who watched Newton play at Auburn could tell he was special and shouldn't be shocked by his numbers. They'd also be less than surprised to see his name listed among the latest candidates for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Newton joins an impressive ballot that includes superstars such as Aaron Donald, Marvin Harrison, Dez Bryant, Ki-Jana Carter, Kellen Moore, Antwaan Randle El, and more.
Newton started his collegiate career at Florida, where he backed up Tim Tebow. After two seasons, he transferred to Auburn, where he started just one season—albeit a special one.
The junior quarterback threw for 2,854 yards with 30 touchdown passes and just seven picks. He added another 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, leading his team to a 14-0 record while winning the BCS National Championship as well as the 2010 Heisman.
It's impossible to tell the story of college football without discussing the dominance Newton displayed that year, which is why he should be voted in.
