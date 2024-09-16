Panthers make bold move at QB, bench Bryce Young
Not even 24 hours after reaffirming Bryce Young as the team's starting quarterback, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has changed his mind.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Panthers are benching Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton, who will make the start this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dalton appeared in three games last season for the Panthers, making one start. In his lone start against the Seattle Seahawks, Dalton completed 34-of-58 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns.
Panthers bench Bryce Young
Canales was asked point-blank in his postgame press conference if there was any thought to benching Young late in the game and whether or not he'd consider making a change ahead of the Week 3 game against Las Vegas.
"Bryce is our quarterback," Canales said. "I'd love to see this team just continue to take the next steps offensively... Bryce is our quarterback. We're gonna shore up the things we need to offensively, from a scheme standpoint, all those things. These are all valuable reps. These are all valuable games and hopefully, we'll take another step this week."
Dalton has a career record of 83-78-2 and has thrown for over 38,000 yards over his 14 years in the league.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Diontae Johnson comments a bad sign for Panthers coach Dave Canales
Carolina Panthers’ abysmal home opener performance increases panic
Should the Panthers bench QB Bryce Young after another terrible start?
Rookie WR Jalen Coker ranked the best player on an NFL practice squad