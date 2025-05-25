All Panthers

Panthers newcomer names baby goat after Bryce Young

It's safe to say this Panthers defensive lineman is already a big fan of his quarterback.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers recently partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as six players participated in goat yoga to improve mental health.

Yoga is already a rather relaxing and satisfying exercise, but when you throw in baby goats, it makes it even more fun.

Players were greeted by 25 goats just outside of Bank of America Stadium earlier this week, and players had a ball getting to play with them as they were doing stretches.

“I usually do yoga Mondays and Wednesdays, so I had to get my stretching in," new Panthers defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton told Panthers.com. "I think I did it before with dogs, never with goats. But I think animals are always a good thing because usually they know they just always charming.

Wharton also temporarily named one of the goats after his quarterback, Bryce Young.

Wharton signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Panthers back in the spring after spending the first five years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2024, Wharton set single-season career highs across the board with 29 tackles, 11 QB hits, seven tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

