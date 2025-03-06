Panthers may not be able to afford gifted receiver's reported asking price
The Carolina Panthers are almost assuredly in the market for a wide receiver, and there are a lot of interesting options available. One option was thoroughly unexpected, but DK Metcalf's trade request has much of the entire NFL scrambling to see if they can afford the star receiver.
According to Seattle Seahawks insider Corbin K. Smith, the price is steep. Starting point for a DK Metcalf trade?" Smith said. "Seattle desires first-round pick and additional draft compensation. But a talented young player and a second-round selection may be equivalent." Dianna Russini echoed a similar sentiment.
The Panthers probably cannot afford to meet that asking price, though it's likely to soften the longer this saga plays out. Nevertheless, given their lack of competitiveness in recent years, they might have to outbid everyone else if they want this player.
Can the Panthers afford to trade for DK Metcalf?
Based on that asking price, the Panthers cannot afford to trade for DK Metcalf. The trade would presumably come with an extension, but the Panthers aren't equipped to sell the farm for a wide receiver when they have so many needs elsewhere.
A young player and a second-round pick is a little less steep, but it's still not one the Panthers can afford. They're not flush with young trade chips right now, as they need all their players to pan out in Carolina to again be competitive.
What could the Panthers do to get DK Metcalf?
If the Panthers do want to reunite DK Metcalf with former Seattle Seahawks offensive coach Dave Canales, then they might have to pay. What would that look like? Let's assume the Panthers will not part with a first-round pick since they just got back to owning their own this year.
A young player and a second-round pick might be a little more manageable. What young players could Carolina send? Xavier Legette was the 32nd pick, so he's close to a "first-round pick" in terms of capital and could be the biggest piece in this trade. GM Dan Morgan might be able to tack on a mid-round pick and call it a day on that one, although Legette's disappointing rookie season might not entice Seattle.
Ja'Tavion Sanders might be another interesting option, but that would gut the Panthers' tight end room. He's the only one under contract. Maybe they do that and draft Tyler Warren at eight overall, but that's taking a big risk.
The Panthers have some other young players, but the only one that really makes sense is Jonathon Brooks, and he's damaged goods right now. The Panthers don't necessarily need him since they have Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, which makes him expendable. He was a second-round pick, so there's some value, but with him being out for the year and now having torn the same ACL twice, there's almost no way Seattle takes him on unless it's with a host of other draft picks.
To put it simply, the Panthers can't really afford Metcalf and they probably should invest in other options at wide receiver. Maybe a different player that's leaving the Seahawks would be wiser.
