Panthers Offensive Depth Chart Projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition

A look at what the Carolina Panthers' offense could look like this fall.

We're just a few weeks from training camp getting underway in Charlotte and all eyes will be on Bryce Young, Dave Canales, and the rest of the Carolina Panthers' offense. Here's how I see the depth chart on that side of the ball as we enter camp.

1. Quarterback

Starter: Bryce Young

Backup: Andy Dalton

Analysis: This is a crucial year for Bryce Young. It's not necessarily make-or-break, but he has to give the Panthers a reason to believe he's their answer moving forward.

2. Running Back

Starter: Chuba Hubbard

Backup: Miles Sanders OR Jonathon Brooks

Next up: Rashaad Penny, Raheem Blackshear

Analysis: Options, options, and more options. In order to run the football as much as Dave Canales wants, you have to have the horses to do so. Adding Brooks and Penny to the mix allows Carolina to do exactly that. Hubbard is the front-runner, but I could see all four of the five backs getting a chance to start.

3. Wide Receiver

Starters: Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette

Backups: Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore

Analysis: Johnson and Thielen are proven commodities. If Legette lives up to the hype, they'll form a strong trio for Bryce Young. The question here is depth. If/when injuries occur, who steps up?

4. Tight End

Starter: Tommy Tremble

Backup: Ian Thomas

Next up: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Stephen Sullivan

Analysis: Ian Thomas will still see a good bulk of the action, but it's time for Tommy Tremble to shine. This offense suits him well and is the most complete tight end of the group as of now. Sanders could be that guy down the line.

5. Left Tackle

Starter: Ikem Ekownu

Backup: Yosh Nijman

Analysis: Ekwonu has to turn the corner. The Panthers invested a top-10 pick into the left tackle and are still waiting for a good ROI. Dave Canales says this is a good offense for tackles. We'll see.

6. Left Guard

Starter: Damien Lewis

Backup: Brady Christensen

Next up: Chandler Zavala

Analysis: Lewis shores up what was a sore spot for Carolina last season. Left guard was revolving door with no answers. The Panthers might have overpaid by a hair, but when you're coming off a 2-15 season that's what you have to do.

7. Center

Starter: Austin Corbett

Backup: Brady Christensen

Analysis: Corbett kicks inside to center with Christensen likely slated to be the backup. Assuming Andrew Raym doesn't make the 53-man cut, the Panthers won't have a single true center on the roster. Corbett is certainly capable, but there's good reason for concern.

8. Right Guard

Starter: Robert Hunt

Backup: Nash Jensen

Analysis: If you want to be a downhill, smashmouth football team you need to have big guys up front who can set the tone. Robert Hunt does that to a T. In my opinion, this is the best pickup this offseason for Carolina.

9. Right Tackle

Starter: Taylor Moton

Backup: Yosh Nijman

Analysis: Moton is Mr. Steady. He's appeared in every game possible since he was drafted in 2017 and was the lone consistent piece of the o-line a year ago. Nijman fills the role of swing tackle.

