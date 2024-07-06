Panthers Offensive Depth Chart Projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition
We're just a few weeks from training camp getting underway in Charlotte and all eyes will be on Bryce Young, Dave Canales, and the rest of the Carolina Panthers' offense. Here's how I see the depth chart on that side of the ball as we enter camp.
1. Quarterback
Starter: Bryce Young
Backup: Andy Dalton
Analysis: This is a crucial year for Bryce Young. It's not necessarily make-or-break, but he has to give the Panthers a reason to believe he's their answer moving forward.
2. Running Back
Starter: Chuba Hubbard
Backup: Miles Sanders OR Jonathon Brooks
Next up: Rashaad Penny, Raheem Blackshear
Analysis: Options, options, and more options. In order to run the football as much as Dave Canales wants, you have to have the horses to do so. Adding Brooks and Penny to the mix allows Carolina to do exactly that. Hubbard is the front-runner, but I could see all four of the five backs getting a chance to start.
3. Wide Receiver
Starters: Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette
Backups: Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore
Analysis: Johnson and Thielen are proven commodities. If Legette lives up to the hype, they'll form a strong trio for Bryce Young. The question here is depth. If/when injuries occur, who steps up?
4. Tight End
Starter: Tommy Tremble
Backup: Ian Thomas
Next up: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Stephen Sullivan
Analysis: Ian Thomas will still see a good bulk of the action, but it's time for Tommy Tremble to shine. This offense suits him well and is the most complete tight end of the group as of now. Sanders could be that guy down the line.
5. Left Tackle
Starter: Ikem Ekownu
Backup: Yosh Nijman
Analysis: Ekwonu has to turn the corner. The Panthers invested a top-10 pick into the left tackle and are still waiting for a good ROI. Dave Canales says this is a good offense for tackles. We'll see.
6. Left Guard
Starter: Damien Lewis
Backup: Brady Christensen
Next up: Chandler Zavala
Analysis: Lewis shores up what was a sore spot for Carolina last season. Left guard was revolving door with no answers. The Panthers might have overpaid by a hair, but when you're coming off a 2-15 season that's what you have to do.
7. Center
Starter: Austin Corbett
Backup: Brady Christensen
Analysis: Corbett kicks inside to center with Christensen likely slated to be the backup. Assuming Andrew Raym doesn't make the 53-man cut, the Panthers won't have a single true center on the roster. Corbett is certainly capable, but there's good reason for concern.
8. Right Guard
Starter: Robert Hunt
Backup: Nash Jensen
Analysis: If you want to be a downhill, smashmouth football team you need to have big guys up front who can set the tone. Robert Hunt does that to a T. In my opinion, this is the best pickup this offseason for Carolina.
9. Right Tackle
Starter: Taylor Moton
Backup: Yosh Nijman
Analysis: Moton is Mr. Steady. He's appeared in every game possible since he was drafted in 2017 and was the lone consistent piece of the o-line a year ago. Nijman fills the role of swing tackle.
