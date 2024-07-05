How Good is the Panthers' Under-25 Core?
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have retooled the roster, but the Carolina Panthers still have a long way to go before they are taken seriously as contenders in the NFC.
The team's future success depends on how their young core develops over the next couple of years. Guys like quarterback Bryce Young, left tackle Ikem Ekownu, running back Jonathon Brooks, and wide receiver Xavier Legette on the offensive side of the ball which is where all the uncertainty lies.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz tabbed the Panthers' under-25 core 19th in the league, perhaps a little higher than most would expect.
"So what do we do with young players who have terrible rookie seasons? There's still youth and potential here, but obviously things need to get better than they were in 2023. Young had one of the worst rookie quarterback seasons ever, throwing for 2,877 yards with 10 interceptions and a 33.4 QBR. Jonathan Mingo, 23, had the worst rookie wide receiver season ever by my DYAR metric.
"Things aren't much better for the veterans. Second-year left tackle Ekwonu was selected sixth overall in 2022 but was near the bottom of the league in pass block win rate (82.2%) a season ago. And 24-year-old cornerback Jaycee Horn plays well when healthy but can't stay on the field. The young talent in Carolina also includes this year's draft picks, such as 23-year-old wide receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathon Brooks, who turns 21 in mid-July."
If Young is able to prove he's the answer at quarterback, there will be a light at the end of the tunnel. Should his struggles continue, it could put the Panthers in a difficult position in the years to come.
