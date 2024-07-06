Greatest Dual-Threat QB Ever? Cam Newton Shares His Thoughts
Dual-threat quarterbacks have taken over the NFL in recent years while the traditional dropback pocket passer has become less attractive to teams. Why have a quarterback that can only sling the ball around when you can pursue one that can beat you with his arm and legs?
When you talk about some of the best dual-threats to ever play the game, you immediately think of Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson, and of course, Cam Newton. But who is the best amongst them? Newton dropped his opinion on a recent episode of his show, 4th & 1.
“Lamar Jackson. Lamar’s style is a little different than mine. He got big play, any play. He got speed that I never had and he’s just electric. I played the game more powerful. I could run, but I’m probably going to get caught. (Michael) Vick, Lamar, they ain’t getting caught.”
During his 11-year career in the NFL, Newton rushed for 5,628 yards and 75 touchdowns on 1,118 attempts which is good for five yards per carry. In his first six years in the league, Jackson has already racked up 5,258 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 875 carries - a six-yard per carry average. Both methods of running the ball were and have been successful for these two, but it's hard to disagree with Cam here. Lamar can take a play to the house on any given snap.
