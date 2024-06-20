Panthers Officially Sign UFL WR Daewood Davis
It's officially a done deal! The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have signed wide reeiver Daewood Davis, who spent this spring playing for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL.
Davis proved to be one of the top receivers in the UFL this season hauling in 41 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns (second-most in the league).
This is not, however, Davis' first opportunity in the NFL. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2023, but was waived in late August, just days after being on the receiving end of a scary hit from Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson in the team's final preseason game.
After seeing minimal action in three years at Oregon, Davis transferred to Western Kentucky where he developed into one of the top players in Conference USA. In two seasons with the Hilltoppers, he reeled in 106 catches for 1,635 yards and 15 touchdowns.
