Panthers PFF grades: Derrick Brown tops defense, Xavier Legette last on offense
The Carolina Panthers lost a tough one on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals. Now that the game is in the rearview mirror, it's a good opportunity to reflect and learn. PFF grades can be one way to do that, though they're not always the best tool to cite. Regardless, here's how things shook out this time.
Derrick Brown dominated
Only two players recorded a PFF grade of 90 or higher, and they both recorded 90.3. Derrick Brown was one, and Mitchell Evans was the other. Evans only played six snaps, so it's hard to really consider that a star showing. Brown, however, was dominant. He helped the Panthers keep Arizona's rushing attack under wraps, and he was able to record an 84.0 grade in that area.
PFF doesn't know what to do with Bryce Young
Last week, PFF gave Bryce Young a generous grade over 70.0 despite a seemingly bad outing. This week, while it started badly, Young rebounded and had a career outing overall, with career highs in completions, attempts, passing touchdowns (tied), and passing yards. Yet, he ended with a 56.4 overall grade. The fumble and interception hurt, but it's really difficult to determine how on earth he could've been worse in Week 2 than in Week 1.
Xavier Legette is unsurprisingly low
Several Panthers, including Robert Hunt, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Rico Dowdle, really struggled on offense. But the worst player on that side of the ball, unsurprisingly, was Xavier Legette. In a historically bad outing, he had an offense-low 47.9 grade, and even that feels generous. He hauled in just one of eight targets and had -2 yards. He rushed once for zero yards. 47.9 is a gift of a grade.
Two defenders had putrid outings
Christian Rozeboom had a catastrophic day on Sunday. He missed a tackle in the backfield that led to Kyler Murray scrambling for a ton of yards, and that was just one example. He earned an astonishingly low grade from PFF: 29.3. His tackling grade was 27.6, and his pass coverage was only slightly better at 29.4. Those are not the kind of things you can afford from your middle linebacker.
Tre'von Moehrig also had a horrible day. He earned a 44.2 grade, only salvaged by a tremendous day in run defense (75.1 grade). But Moehrig was really bad in coverage (43.0) and pressure (56.7), which helped contribute to his poor grade. However, given how good he was in run defense, it's a little surprising to see such a bad overall grade. Take that one with a grain of salt, much like Bryce Young.
Tetairoa McMillan was solid once again
Though not quite at the high level he was at in Week 1, Tetairoa McMillan's first 100-yard outing resulted in a solid 69.0 grade. A 37.8 run blocking grade likely tanked it, because he was good through the air. Still, he was the fifth-highest offensive player.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals
Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals
Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney
2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety