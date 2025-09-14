Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers were yet again unprepared when they kicked off today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Not being completely ready is more understandable in Week 1 at the start of a new season, but this is starting to look like a pattern for this team, who lost 27-22 despite a valiant comeback effort in the fourth quarter.
Let's break down this week's studs and duds for Carolina.
Dud: HC Dave Canales
While you may not be able to win the game in the first quarter, you can definitely lose it. If the Panthers had been prepared for any kind of blitz package on their first possessions this one might have ended differently. The team's first third down ended in a total disaster, with an unblocked rusher whacking Bryce Young and forcing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
Later, Young took another hit from an unblocked blitzer as he was throwing, resulting in an interception. Two plays that put the Panthers in a huge hole that they just couldn't quite climb out of. If Canales had prepared his quarterback properly they never would have happened.
Stud: QB Bryce Young
It was a brutal start to the game for Bryce Young, but again this was on the coaching staff, not him. Young rebounded pretty well given the circumstances and wound up having a respectable game. In fact, more than respectable - Young was positively on fire for most of the second half and against all odds gave the Panthers a chance at an upset win. He ended with a line of 35/55 for 328 yards, three touchdowns and a 90.6 passer rating.
Stud: WR Tetairoa McMillan
In the midst of all the incompetence and mediocrity, there's one shining hope for the future of this franchise. Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan led the team with six catches and 100 receiving yards. He also had an extremely impressive one-handed catch wiped out becaue he couldn't quite stay in-bounds. McMillan is a bit slower, but there are flashes of some Julio Jones in his game. His route running and YAC ability are both far better than they were advertised coming out of the draft.
Dud: WR Xavier Legette
Legette may be a special kind of athlete, but so far this season it simply hasn't translated to the field. It doesn't help that Canales doesn't seem to have any idea how to use him, but he's yet to make an impact in 2025. Legette was targeted by Young eight times and managed a grand total of -2 yards. His one carry resulted in zero.
Stud: WR Hunter Renfrow
At least McMillan isn't totally alone out there - even if they could certainly use Adam Thielen right about now. In the second half Bryce Young's go-to guy became veteran Hunter Renfrow, who managed to score two touchdowns to bring the Panthers within one score. He caught seven of nine targets for 48 yards.
Stud: DT Derrick Brown
The Panthers defense fought valiantly considering the hole that the offense put them in. Most valiant of all was star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who was stout against the run and disruptive against the pass. Brown posted three tackles, two pass deflections and a quarterback hit.
Stud: Panthers edge rushers
Carolina's edge rotation was much better this week after laying an egg in Jacksonville. Princely Umanmielen posted his first career sack and DJ Wonnum was able to make an impact on a few different plays. He caught a deflected pass for an interception and made four tackles. Patrick Jones II was also able to several stops and a TFL.
Dud: LB Trevin Wallace
There's not much to say at this point about Trevin Wallace except that he's simply not making nearly enough stops to justify his spot in the starting lineup. Wallace got lit up by tight ends last week in coverage and was just as bad this week - he's also not moving the needle against the run. He finished the game with just three tackles.
