2026 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers linked to difference-making safety
Perhaps it’s never too early to talk 2026? That’s a matter of opinion. Regardless, the Bleacher Report NFL Draft Scouting Department is busy looking forward to next April’s three-day event at Pittsburgh. This despite the fact that the National Football League’s 106th campaign is a mere 17 games old.
The B/R staff is looking at all 32 teams and what their draft needs in 2026 could be. “Every week of the season, we'll break down each team's biggest needs and highlight potential 2026 draft prospects that could fill them.”
The focus here is the Carolina Panthers, who are getting ready to face the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday. As far as their top three needs for ’26, the list reads center, safety, and right tackle. The staff put an emphasis on the safety position, and listed the top three fits for the Panthers via the B/R Big Board. There’s Ohio State’s Caleb Downs, Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman, and USC’s Kamari Ramsey, respectively.
Numerous top safety prospects in 2026 NFL draft
“The Panthers just spent a lot of money on safety Tre’von Moehrig in free agency, but their other starter is Nick Scott, who is on a one-year deal. Granted, the front office also drafted Lathan Ransom last spring, but a fourth-round pick shouldn’t prevent the organization from getting a game-changer at the position.”
“Downs fits that description well as the top player overall on B/R's big board,” added the B/R staff, “and his versatile skill set would be a great fit in Ejiro Evero's defense. Thieneman can also be used in several ways and would be a good backup plan if the Buckeye isn't available, while Ramsey has the versatility to play nickel or as the deep safety in Carolina.”
Ransom, the aforementioned four-round pick, appeared to have a solid preseason. Surprisingly, he saw only nine defensive snaps (12 on special teams) in the team’s 26-10 loss at Jacksonville last Sunday. Keep in mind that this will be a weekly exercise, so it will be fascinating to see how needs change as 2025 unfolds.
